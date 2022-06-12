Rotherham United, Luton Town and QPR are targeting a move for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Alex Cochrane.

The Championship trio are interested in the Premier League left-back, according to a report by The Sun.

Cochrane, 22, spent last season on loan in Scotland with Hearts and impressed with the Edinburgh outfit.

The Sun claim the Jam Tarts want him back whilst Coventry City are another second tier club in the frame too.

Cochrane’s situation

Cochrane is now back with his parent club and they have a big decision on what to do with him this summer.

The full-back has been on the books of the Seagulls for his whole career to date and rose up through the academy of the Premier League side.

He has been a regular at various youth levels but is yet to stamp his mark on their first-team, playing just twice for their senior team.

Nevertheless, the former England youth international has picked up plenty of experience out on loan.

Cochrane was first given the green light to head out the exit door when non-league side East Grinstead Town came calling back in 2018.

He then had a spell in Belgium with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise before his season-long loan at Hearts over the past 12 months.

A new challenge may now be on the horizon for the Brighton-born man and he doesn’t appear to be short of suitors in the Football League, with Rotherham United, Luton Town and QPR among those mentioned.