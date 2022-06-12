Barrow have released Offrande Zanzala following his loan spell at Exeter City last season, as announced by their official club website.

Barrow have decided to cut ties with the striker this summer.

Zanzala, 25, was shipped out on loan to Exeter City for the second-half of the past campaign.

He returned to Holker Street last month and still had another year left on his contract with Pete Wild’s side. However, they have mutually agreed to part company and he is now a free agent.

What next for the ex-Exeter City man?

The door has swung open for the Grecians to sign him for nothing if they want to. Their boss, Matt Taylor, has recently said, as per a report by Devon Live:

“There is always a chance (to bring back Zanzala and other former loanee Kieran Phillips), but we are looking elsewhere to start with. We have other targets, other profiles and other players we want to speak to.

“All of those three contributed in different ways, but we are still searching for more and that’s with no disrespect to the players.”

Exeter City brought him in during the last January transfer window to add more competition and depth to their options up front.

He chipped in with two goals to help the Devon outfit gain promotion to League One.

Barrow signed him back in July last year and he went on to score five goals for the Cumbrian outfit before they gave him the green light to depart temporarily.

The Congo-born man has also previously played for the likes of Derby County, Accrington Stanley, Crewe Alexandra and Carlisle United.

He has a big decision to make on his next move in his career and is a player who has bags of experience in the Football League now.

Taylor’s most comments about whether he plans to re-sign him suggest he is looking at other targets at the moment.