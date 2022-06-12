Morecambe are interested in Port Vale midfielder Jake Taylor.

Morecambe are keen to snap up the Mancunian this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Taylor, 23, made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Valiants this past season, 11 of which came in the league.

He still has another couple of years left on his contract at Vale Park but is now being linked with a move away in this transfer window, despite his club’s promotion from League Two.

Morecambe identify target

Morecambe have a big summer ahead of them as they look to strengthen their ranks.

The Shrimps managed to stay up in League One in the last campaign under Derek Adams and will be eager to get the ball rolling with their summer recruitment now.

Taylor is someone who would give them more competition and depth in the middle of the park. He is also a decent age and has the potential to develop in the future.

He has been with Port Vale since 2021 and has played 56 times for them so far, chipping in with nine goals and five assists.

The Swinton-born man started his career in the academy at Manchester United before switching to Nottingham Forest as a youngster.

Taylor was a regular for the Reds at various youth levels but never made a senior appearance for the City Ground club. Instead, he had loan spells away at Scunthorpe United and Port Vale to gain experience before the latter snapped him up permanently.