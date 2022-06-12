According to a report by Alan Nixon, relegated Burnley are looking to pounce on Blackpool in a raid that will see Jordan Gabriel head to Turf Moor.

Burnley’s battle to stay in the Premier League was unsuccessful and their relegation was sealed on the final day of the season.

Defeat against Newcastle United saw them drop into the Championship. This summer will be one of reshaping and The Sun man Nixon says this involves a move for defender Gabriel.

Gabriel – a wanted man as Clarets set to move

The London-born youngster, whose contract with Blackpool extends to 2025, has spent just the one permanent season at Bloomfield Road since moving from Nottingham Forest.

That season has seen him make 25 appearances in the Championship for the Seasiders under ex-boss Neil Critchley.

This move came after a successful loan the term before with the Tangerines impressed enough to negotiate a permanent move and offer a four-year contract.

Thoughts?

If players are good then they are spotted and that looks to be the case here with Gabriel.

Burnley’s relegation means that they will need to cut their cloth accordingly for the Championship and a move for him makes sense in light of that.

The Clarets will need to adjust to not only life in the Championship. They’ll also need to adapt to a new playing ethos in a bid to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Gabriel is a player who knows the division well, is a decent age and could be a useful addition for the Turf Moor club if they were able to sign him up.