According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Huddersfield Town have not only decided to sign FC Halifax Town’s Jesse Debrah but they also have plans for him next season.

Croydon-born Debrah has had a past campaign to remember with Halifax.

He was a part of the Shaymen’s side that lost out in the National League Play-Offs.

Now it appears like he is leaving English football’s fifth tier behind in a move to Championship side Huddersfield Town.

Terriers set to land Debrah – next season’s plans sorted

Nixon says that the Terriers are set to sign the centre-back from their near-neighbours but want to send him somewhere else.

These plans will see him loaned out next season as Huddersfield Town look to get him acclimatised to the game higher up the football ladder.

Debrah only signed for Halifax in late August 2021 and joining the West Yorkshire side from Londoners Dulwich Hamlet.

He’d been there since the previous August, joining them from Millwall’s U23s after spending the previous season there on loan from the Lions.

The 21-year-old made 24 appearances in the fifth tier last term with an additional appearance in the play-offs.

Huddersfield’s plans make sense

Huddersfield Town’s plans to sign the youngster make a lot of sense. He’s a player with a football pedigree through his time at Millwall.

He has shown that potential with his performances at Halifax and could be one for the future.

It is a big step up from the National League to the Championship and it is better to err on the side of caution rather than to drop players in at the deep end.

Of course, Huddersfield Town have experience of coaxing through exciting non-league youngsters. You only have to look at Sorba Thomas’ performances this season.

It looks as it Carlos Corberan’s side are going to take a different approach with Debrah, though.