According to a report from The News, Hull City are interested in Portsmouth defender Kieron Freeman.

Hull City had something of a disappointing campaign last season, finishing a lowly 19th in the Championship table.

Under new owner – Acun Ilicali – the Tigers will be looking to improve and it appears that one such improvement is a move for right-back Freeman.

Reshaping could give Hull City Freeman opportunity

The News’ Jordan Cross writes that Pompey “would consider letting Freeman leave” as boss Danny Cowley looks to reshape his side ahead of next season.

Cross adds that the TIgers “are keen” on a move but they are not alone in that respect.

His report also states that a gaggle of clubs such as Burton Albion, Mansfield Town, Leyton Orient and Swindon Town are also “on his trail.”

That list of clubs would mean that the East Yorkshire outfit have a battle on their hands to land the 30-year-old.

Much-travelled Freeman would be an option

Hull City do need bodies in at the MKM Stadium, that much is clear.

The bulk of Freeman’s playing time – 141 appearances – has come via his time at Sheffield United.

Whilst with the Blades, he scored 17 goals and provided 14 assists showing the threat that he poses going forwards.

He also has the kind of exposure and experience that the cliche says money can’t buy.

147 appearances at League One level, 55 at Championship level and even two in the Premier League.

All told, that’s what makes Freeman more than an option for Hull City. He would also provide competition for current options in his position Lewie Coyle and Josh Emmanuel.