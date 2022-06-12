Huddersfield Town are looking to bring in Manchester City youngster James McAtee.

Huddersfield Town want to provide the attacking midfielder with some first-team football in the Championship next season, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

McAtee, 19, is being tipped for a bright future in the game by the Premier League champions.

He is being touted for a loan switch away this summer though to boost his development and has also been linked with Swansea City.

Huddersfield Town dusting themselves down

Huddersfield Town lost in the play-off final to Nottingham Forest last month but are dusting themselves down now as they prepare to mount another push for promotion.

Smart recruitment was the foundation behind their success in the past campaign and they could see McAtee as someone to inject more quality and creativity into their attacking options.

The Salford-born man has been on the books at Manchester City for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy of the North West giants.

He has been a regular at various youth levels over the years and was handed his senior debut in September 2021 in a League Cup clash against League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

McAtee has since played five more times for Pep Guardiola’s team but they have a big decision to make on what to do with him next term.

City opted not to loan out players like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer but may take a different approach with McAtee.