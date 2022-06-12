Luton Town want to sign Burnley goalkeeper Will Norris.

Luton Town are interested in snapping up the stopper this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Norris, 28, has been with the Clarets for two years but isn’t their first choice.

He still has another year left on his contract at Turf Moor as the Lancashire outfit prepare for life back in the Championship next season.

Luton Town identify target

Luton Town could see Norris as someone to bolster their goalkeeping department next term.

The Hatters reached the play-offs in this past campaign and will be eager for more of the same under Nathan Jones.

Burnley swooped to sign the Watford-born man back in 2020 but he has since played just three times.

He didn’t make a single appearance last season and needs to think about whether to move on for more opportunities or stay as a back-up option.

Norris started his career in non-league with spells at Northwood, Hatfield Town and Royston Town before Cambridge United swooped to sign him in 2012.

The ‘keeper then spent five years with the U’s and played 97 times for their first-team before Wolves lured him up the football pyramid in 2017.

He was mainly used as a number two at Molinuex and played eight times before he was given the green light to leave and hold a similar role at Burnley.

Luton Town could now offer him the chance to get more game time as they gear up for a busy few weeks ahead.