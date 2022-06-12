Chris Kirchner stands to lose out on £1.6 million if his takeover of Derby County fails and someone else buys the Rams, writes Alan Nixon.

Derby County fans saw their club suffer a horror season last time around and they were docked 21 points.

On top of that, the club also saw takeover bids fall by the wayside and they went into administration.

American businessman Kirchner looked to be well on his way to landing Derby County but that looks to be a crumbling deal after he failed to meet Friday’s 5pm deadline.

Kirchner to lose out on big sum if takeover goes douth

In an article for The Sun, Nixon says that Kirchner will lose out on a payment of £1.6m should his takeover bid fail.

He was nominated as ‘preferred bidder’ by Derby County’s administrators, Quantuma. This gave him a period of exclusivity.

That exclusivity has now expired and other interested parties are able to bid. Those that are interested, such as Mike Ashley, thought to be readying their own bids.

The £1.6million that Kirchner will lose comes from a payment he made to the club to sort out club wages in an effort to avoid Derby County having a further three-point deduction to start next season with.

Crumbling or not – Derby fans just want stability

As it stands at this moment, Kirchner’s bid for Derby County stands but it is crumbling.

Rams fans must be sat there wondering who will be the new owner at Pride Park come the start of next term.

It is a campaign that is around two months away. Until there is s new owner, no real concrete plans can be put in place.

Derby County are a club in limbo. A takeover needs to be completed as soon as possible. After last season’s shenanigans, the Rams fans will just want stability and a platform for the club to build from.

For them, decisions need to be made and they need to be made quickly.