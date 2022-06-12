Reading are being linked with a move for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

Reading could swoop to land the stopper ahead of next season, as detailed in a report by The Sun.

Lumley, 27, only made the switch to the Riverside Stadium last summer and has another year left on his contract to run.

However, he has fallen out-of-favour under Chris Wilder and could be given the green light to head out the exit door in this transfer window.

Reading situation between the sticks

Reading are preparing for Paul Ince’s first full campaign at the helm after he managed to keep them in the Championship last term.

The Royals are ready to let Luke Southwood leave the club which would leave a vacancy to fill between the sticks.

Lumley has made 39 appearances in all competitions since making the move to Middlesbrough but was dropped by Wilder after making a couple of mistakes and was replaced by Luke Daniels.

He is an experienced goalkeeper in the Football League and has played 182 games so far in his career.

The Harlow-born man started his career at QPR and rose up through the youth ranks of the London club before going on to make 84 appearances for their first-team.

Lumley also had loan spells away at Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Stevenage, Bristol Rovers, Blackpool, Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers to gain experience.

His move to Boro hasn’t really worked out and a change of scene to Reading could be what he needs right now.