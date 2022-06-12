Exeter City are poised to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop on loan.

Exeter City are set to bring in the stopper following their promotion to League One, as detailed in a report by The Sun.

Bishop, 22, spent the past season on loan with Mansfield Town in League Two and helped the Stags reach the play-off final.

Nigel Clough’s side are interested in bringing him back to Field Mill for another year but now appear to be missing out.

Exeter City need a goalkeeper

Exeter City have a vacancy to fill in goal following Cameron Dawson’s return to parent club Sheffield Wednesday following the expiration of his loan deal.

They have found their man in Bishop and he would be ideal for the Grecians next term as they prepare for another campaign under Matt Taylor.

He was a hit on loan at Mansfield Town and made 53 appearances in all competitions.

The England youth international will now be ready to make the step into the third tier as the next natural progression of his career and will be eager to show what he can do at that level.

Bishop has been on the books at Manchester United since 2020 and has since been a regular for their development squad.

The Hillingdon-born man started his career at Southend United and rose up through the academy at Roots Hall before making 39 appearances in all competitions for their first-team as a youngster.