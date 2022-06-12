Middlesbrough are set to snap up goalkeeper Liam Roberts from Northampton Town.

Middlesbrough are bringing him to boost their goalkeeping department ahead of next season, as detailed in a report by The Sun.

Roberts, 27, is out of contract at the end of the month and is due to become a free agent.

He has been offered a new deal by the Cobblers but is now poised to land himself a surprise Championship move on a free transfer.

Middlesbrough getting busy

Middlesbrough could see Roberts as ideal competition and back-up for their number one spot.

They are gearing up for Chris Wilder’s first full season at the helm and will be eager to compete for promotion to the Premier League in the next campaign.

Their goalkeeping options last term were Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels but it appears the club are having a bit of shake-up in that particular area this summer.

Roberts has been with Northampton Town since June last year and has made 49 appearances in all competitions for them since his switch 12 months ago.

The Walsall-born man helped Jon Brady’s side reach the League Two play-offs in this past season but they are now losing him.

Prior to his switch to Sixfields, he rose up through the ranks of his local side Walsall and went on to play 149 games for the altogether, as well as gaining experience out on loan with the likes of Southport, Gresley, Romulus, Rugby Town and Chester in non-league.