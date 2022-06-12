Brighton and Hove Albion are keeping tabs on departing Accrington Stanley defender Ross Sykes.

The Premier League will monitor the progress of the centre-back, as per a report by The Sun.

Sykes, 23, is set to join Royale Union Saint-Gilloise who are owned by the Seagulls’ owner Tony Bloom for a fee of around £250,000.

He has been linked with a few clubs so far this summer but is heading to Belgium for a new chapter in his career, with a view to potentially coming back to England to the AMEX Stadium.

The centre-back was reported to be on the radar of Barnsley, whilst the likes of Millwall and Middlesbrough have also been linked since the end of the past campaign.

New home for the Accrington Stanley ace

Sykes has been on the books at the Wham Stadium since 2015 having previously played in the academy at fellow Lancahsire side Burnley.

He has since risen into the first-team and has already racked up 131 appearances for the North West outfit in all competitions, chipping in with 10 goals and seven assists.

Accrington Stanley have exercised their option of a 12-month extension on his contract meaning his deal expires in late June 2023.

That was a wise move by John Coleman’s side as it means they haven’t lost him for free and will be picking up a useful transfer fee for his services which will help the long-term sustainability of the club.

Sykes’ proposed new club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise will be playing in Europe next term.