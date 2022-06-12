Peterborough United want Hull City goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright.

Peterborough United are interested in taking the highly-rated stopper on loan for next season, as per a report by The Sun.

Cartwright, 20, has been identified by The Posh as a potential goalkeeping option as they prepare for life back in League One.

The youngster has recently said he is open to leaving on a temporary basis this summer to get some experience under his belt in the Football League.

Peterborough identify transfer target

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann will know all about Cartwright from his time as manager of Hull City.

The Grimsby-born man has risen up through the academy of the Yorkshire club alongside the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter, Jacob Greaves and Brandon Fleming and has been a regular at various youth levels.

He has been loaned out to non-league pair Barton Town and Gainsborough Trinity so far in his career to get some game time.

The England youth international was then handed his first-team debut away at QPR last season and went on to play a few days later in a home fixture against Barnsley.

Hull City now have a decision to make on what to do with him next. It is yet to be known who will be their first choice ‘keeper next term following Nathan Baxter’s return to parent club Chelsea at the end of his loan deal.

Matt Ingram still has another year left on his contract.