Charlton Athletic, Swansea City and Reading want Gillingham defender Jack Tucker.

The trio are interested in snapping up the centre-back this summer, as per a report by The Sun.

Tucker, 22, sees his contract with the Gills expire at the end of the month and is poised to move on as a free agent following their relegation to League Two.

Hull City have also been linked with a move for him over recent times but more clubs have joined the race for him now.

Where next for Tucker?

Tucker has proven himself in League One now and has a big decision on where to go next ahead of next season.

He has been on the books at Priestfield for his whole career to date and rose up through the academy ranks of the Kent outfit.

The highly-rated defender has since made 137 appearances in all competitions to date and has chipped in with four goals and three assists.

He was linked with a switch to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen a few months ago but nothing materialised in the end.

Charlton Athletic are gearing up for life under new boss Ben Garner and he could see Tucker as someone to bolster his defensive options. The London club finished in a disappointing 13th place in the last campaign.

The Addicks will have to bat away competition from the Championship if they are to lure him to The Valley though with both Swansea City and Reading in the frame.