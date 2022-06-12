Middlesbrough are keen on Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

Middlesbrough have joined the race to land the Premier League man, as detailed in a report by The Sun.

Choudhury, 24, is wanted by Boro on a temporary deal.

They will have to face competition from fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion for his signature.

Big summer ahead for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough are preparing for their first full season under the management of Chris Wilder.

They narrowly missed out on the play-offs in the past campaign and will be eager to mount another promotion push.

Their boss will be looking to put his own stamp on the squad this summer and could see Choudhury as someone to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

The former England youth international struggles for game time with Leicester City in the top flight and only made 12 appearances in all competitions last term, six of which came in the league.

He could do with leaving Brendan Rodgers’ side to get more opportunities under his belt.

Choudhury has been on the books of the Foxes for his whole career to date and has played 84 times so far for their senior team, as well as having a couple of loan spells away at Burton Albion to get some experience.

Boro want to lure him up north ahead of next season but will have to bat away interest from West Brom if they are to get him.