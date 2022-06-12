Sheffield Wednesday are set to offer Joe Wildsmith a new contract.

Sheffield Wednesday are keen to keep hold of the goalkeeper, as detailed in a report by The Sun.

Wildsmith, 26, sees his current deal at Hillsborough expire at the end of the month.

He is currently due to become a free agent and will be weighing up his options.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday dealt blow in pursuit of Charlton Athletic man

Sheffield Wednesday want him to stay

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for another year in League One and want Wildsmith to stay where he.

He provides useful competition and back-up between the sticks for Darren Moore’s side.

The Owls have a vacancy to fill in goal with Bailey Peacock-Farrell heading back to his parent club Burnley following the expiration of his loan deal.

Wildsmith was the Northern Ireland international’s number two last season and ended up making just eight appearances in all competitions.

He has been on the books of the Yorkshire outfit for his whole career to date and has a big decision on what to do next over the next couple of weeks.

The Sheffield-born stopper has played 88 times for the club so far in his career and has also been loaned out to Alfreton Town and Barnsley.

Wildsmith provides strong cover for the number one spot and Sheffield Wednesday are poised to offer him an extension.

Moore’s side are trying to sign the experienced David Stockdale from fellow third tier side Wycombe Wanderers and are in advanced talks with the ex-Premier League man.