Sunderland are interested in a move for Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iverson.

Sunderland have joined the race to land the Premier League stopper this summer, as detailed in a report by The Sun.

Iversen, 24, has spent the past couple of seasons on loan in the Championship at Preston North End and they are keen to land him in this transfer window too.

Middlesbrough have also been credited with an interest in the former Denmark youth international.

Sunderland need a goalkeeper

Sunderland need to bring in a new ‘keeper following Ron-Thorben Hoffmann’s return to Bayern Munich following the expiration of his loan deal and Lee Burge’s release.

The Black Cats are preparing for life back in the second tier after their promotion from League One and have a big couple of months ahead under Alex Neil.

Iversen would be ideal for the North East club as he is proven performer and has been in impressive form during his time at Deepdale.

He has been on the books at Leicester City since 2016 having previously played in his native Denmark as a youngster with Esbjerg fB.

The 6ft 4inc man is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Foxes but has gained experience out on loan at Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United and OH Leuven.

Preston North End came calling for him in 2020 and he has since played 71 times for the Lancashire outfit but finds himself back at his parent club now with his future up in the air.