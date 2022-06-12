According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Middlesbrough are set to approach Manchester United for Tom Heaton.

Middlesbrough finished last season under the guiding hand of ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder and he will be wanting to challenge for the play-offs at the very least.

The Sun’s Nixon says that one of the ways that the Teessiders’ boss is looking to do this is with a move for a new ‘keeper.

Wilder looking at Heaton as Boro no.1

Not only does Nixon report that Middlesbrough are moving for for Heaton as a “shock target” but also that Wilder sees him as their starter for next season.

He adds that it is thought that 36-year-old would welcome the “game time and a challenge” that a move away from Old Trafford would bring. Such a move would allow him to step out of the shadows and gain a starting role.

However, Nixon does issue a caveat that any decision to sanction a loan out of Old Trafford for Heaton relies on whether Manchester United feel as though they have sufficient cover for David de Gea.

Heaton move would be a wise one for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough making a move for the veteran, should he be available, would be a wise move.

The kind of experience that he has picked up at both Burnley and Manchester United is invaluable and the type that would benefit a side like Boro.

Heaton has just one appearance for the Red Devils this past season coming in the Champions League game against Swiss side BSC Young Boys.

Despite his last sustained run in first-team – 20 top flight games in 2019/20 – Heaton would easily adapt to the rigours of Championship campaign.