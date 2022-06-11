According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown is set to make a move for Leicester City keeper Jakub Stolarczyk.

Fleetwood Town suffered an inconsistent League One campaign last season and they only avoided relegation to League Two on goal difference.

Now it appears they are looking to shore it up at the back by making a move for a young Polish stopper.

Nixon says that Brown and the Cod Army are looking at the youngster as a summer loan signing.

Fleetwood Town to challenge Championship trio for Stolarczyk

Adding a little colour, Sun man Nixon says that Brown trained with Dunfermline Athletic last season whilst Stolarczyk was there on loan.

Nixon adds that Fleetwood Town “are keen” on the 21-year-old and they are “looking to snap up” the youngster.

Stolarczyk spent a half-a-season loan at Dunfermline, making 11 appearances in the Scottish Championship where he conceded 13 times and kept two clean sheets.

Thoughts?

Fleetwood Town needs some degree of certainty between the sticks if they are to avoid skirting around a relegation dog fight next season.

Under Brown, you can bet that his side will be both tenacious and combative in their style of play.

However, they’ll also need to be assured in defence and Poland Under-21 international Stolarczyk could give them an element of that.

He will have been well-coached at Leicester City and also has recent experience in Scotland to call upon.

Moving for him would be a wise move for Fleetwood Town to make for all parties involved.