Right-back Cyrus Christie is ‘closing in’ on a move to Preston North End following his Fulham departure, according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

Ryan Lowe’s side appear to be close to striking a deal to sign the Republic of Ireland international on a free transfer.

Christie was released by Fulham last month after a three-and-a-half year stay in West London.

The 29-year-old made 68 appearances overall and played his part in two Championship promotions.

Last season, Christie struggled for game time under Marco Silva and departed on loan to Swansea City in January. In South Wales, he played some excellent football and made seven goal contributions in 23 appearances.

Swans manager Russell Martin has admitted that he’d love to have Christie back for the forthcoming season.

He has had a whole host of clubs chasing his signature too over the last few weeks according to Sky Sports (Transfer Centre live, 14.05.22, 12:30) but he now seems destined for Deepdale.

In the market for a right-back

Preston appear to be in the market for someone to play on the right-hand side in Lowe’s team after the departures of Tom Barkhuizen and Joe Rafferty.

Christie seems a sensible option to fill the void on the right-side after having done well whilst playing there at Swansea City last season. There is a lot of similarities in Martin’s and Lowe’s systems and he thrived in the attacking wing-back role he played with the Swans.

The Lilywhites have also been linked with young duo Marlon Fossey and Ryan Alebiosu who both play the same roles.

Overall, Christie would be an excellent coup for the Lilywhites and would help their ambitions of being challenging in the top end of the Championship next season.