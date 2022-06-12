According to a tweet from Darragh MacAnthony (below), Peterborough United turned down a £1milion-plus bid for Jeando Fuchs.

Yep turned a 7 figure bid from a Swiss club down believe it or not! Love Fuchsy https://t.co/SNEHxt1sEt — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) June 11, 2022

Two-cap Cameroonian international joined Peterborough United from Dundee United late in the January 2022 transfer window.

The Posh’s relegation to League One was always going to bring about interest in their players and it appears that Fuchs was one who caught the eye.

Fuchs displays catch eye – Peterborough stand firm

Despite struggling as a team, Fuchs put in displays good enough to convince an unnamed Swiss side to enter a seven-figure bid for his services.

As MacAnthony’s tweet confirms, they have rejected this approach and bid down.

That means the 24-year-old – who has 105 Ligue 2 appearances behind him – appears to be staying put for League One campaign.

Fuchs set to stay at the Posh – a wise move?

Fuchs remaining at Peterborough United is a huge bonus for the Cambridgeshire outfit.

The Posh will need to reassess where they are and cut their cloth accordingly to fit a 46-game third tier season.

Fuchs plays a vital role in anchoring their midfield and providing protection for their centre-backs.

Good defensive midfielders are hard to come by and there is little doubt that he fits into that ‘good’ category. He has a lot of experience at a level above what League One will challenge him with.

Being able to keep a hold on him, and players of his quality at the club, will be as good a piece of business as Peterborough United could do all summer.