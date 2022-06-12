Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed that defender Josh Knight is staying with the club next season.

That news comes via a tweet (below) MacAnthony posted in response to a question from a Posh fan.

Just been with Beevs here in Dubai :). Josh with us next season https://t.co/kQsIguQbRN — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) June 11, 2022

Knight joined the London Road outfit from Premier League side Leicester City in early July 2021. He’d been with the Foxes since he was a youngster.

After picking up just one first-team appearance during his time at the King Power Stadium, he moved on from the Premier League side.

Knight proves worth at Peterborough United

Knight joined Cambridgeshire outfit Peterborough United after a successful loan at the club during the 2019/20 League One campaign.

That season saw him feature in 24 games with him showing returns of three goals and four assists.

In a struggling Posh outfit, he showed he was up for the fight last season.

Knight made 36 appearances and mid his team’s struggles or consistency, he stood out as one of their better players.

Knight staying a good thing?

Relegation often comes hand-in-hand with the need to reevaluate a side and look to make changes.

That is obviously going to be the case with this Peterborough United side.

However, MacAnthony – through his above tweet – is saying that Knight is staying at the Weston Homes Stadium which is a big boost.

The old adage goes that goals win games but defences win titles. They will need to regroup next term and present a much stronger defensive unit.

Adamant that they are keeping a hold on Knight is a great start and a focal point from which to build.