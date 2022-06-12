According to tweets by Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony (below), the Posh have seen two bids submitted for midfielder Jorge Grant.

Yep 2 bids so far https://t.co/JNEJmzlcj0 — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) June 11, 2022

The former Nottingham Forest youngster has been with Peterborough United since the summer of 2021 when they brought him in from Lincoln City.

The Cambridgeshire side were relegated from the Championship after a sorry campaign last time out.

Grant was a player who wasn’t quite able to make an impact but he is a proven performer in the third tier.

The Posh’s stance has been set by MacAnthony who confirms that they’ve turned down these bids.

Jorge Grant – a player attracting attention

Grant featured in 26 of Peterborough’s Championship games last term, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

The bulk of his playing career has seen him make 88 appearances (19 goals/24 assists) for Lincoln City and 73 appearances (25 goals/12 assists) for Notts County.

Obviously Grant’s season last time out – his second at Championship level – has convinced some of his worth but it looks like MacAnthony and Peterborough United are standing strong.

Peterborough strength and stance – a good thing?

If they are wanting to bounce back to the second tier at the first opportunity, then Grant McCann’s will need players Grant.

By signalling their intention to rebuff the first two bids for him they are sending out a strong message.

That message is that, as it stands, clubs interested in Grant can look but they can’t touch.

Of course, there is a lot of the current transfer window left so it will be interesting to see if Peterborough United’s resolve is tested further.

Should it be tested, it will be equally interesting to see if they stand by their guns as they have done already.