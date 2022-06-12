According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Marco Silva’s Fulham side are looking to land Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Fulham were runaway Championship winners last season and they gained an instant return to the Premier League on the back of that.

In order to arrest their yo-yo affair with English football’s top-flight, the Cottagers will need to rebuild.

To that end, it appears that they are looking to bring Leno – who has dropped behind Aaron Ramsdale at Arsenal – to Craven Cottage.

Fulham making moves for Leno

The Athletic’s Ornstein confirms that Silva’s Fulham “are in talks” to take Leno across London to SW6.

The 30-year-old stopper has been with Arsenal since arriving at the Londoners from Bayer Leverkusen in July 2018.

However, their decision to snap up Aaron Ramsdale has seen the German drop out of Mikel Arteta’s reckoning as the Gunners’ no.1.

Leno, a nine-cap Germanu international, only made four Premier League appearances last term.

After opening the campaign with three straight losses – and conceding nine goals – Leno was benched and Ramsdale took over.

A Leno move makes sense for Marco Silva’s Fulham

It is great news for Fulham fans that Leno and their club are in talks over a transfer.

Experience and a cool hand is what goalkeepers need uppermost in their armoury and he has both of those.

233 games in the Bundesliga and 101 appearances in the Premier League is enough experience make that argument convincing.

Fulham will need dependability next year in a competition that they know well. He has that dependability in abundance and has shown it with 101 clean sheets in his career to date.

He is a proven stopper and that is one position that will be tested as the Cottagers face off against English football’s elite.