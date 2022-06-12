According to The Sun’s Gary Stonehouse, newly-promoted Nottingham Forest are considering a swoop for Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

London-born Maitland-Niles has been at the Gunners since he was a youngster, progressing through the ranks and into the first team.

He has 132 first-team games for their senior side to his name but has fallen out-of-favour now somewhat.

After just eight Premier League appearances this past season, he spent the second-half of the campaign out on loan with Italian giants, Roma.

Now his loan is up, it appears that Nottingham Forest are now considering moving in for him.

Nottingham Forest circling and ready to pounce

Nottingham Forest’s return to the Premier League came under the steady hand of Steve Cooper with the Reds beating Huddersfield at Wembley to earn promotion.

Now they are looking to rebuild ahead of what will be a tough campaign amongst English football’s elite.

To this end, The Sun’s Stonehouse writes that Coper’s side “are considering a swoop” for the Arsenal midfielder.

Maitland-Niles to the City Ground?

Whilst there is no official word from the Emirates that he is available to leave, allowing Ainsley Maitland-Niles to go out on loan would hint at that.

Obviously, Mikel Arteta didn’t see him as featuring for him over the second part of last term.

Of course, Nottingham Forest will have to do rebuilding of their own and landing the Gunners man would be a good move.

He has 87 games of experience at top flight level, alongside a handful of Serie A games. Add to that 31 appearances in senior European cup games and it is experience that is convincing.

Cooper bringing in Ainsley Maitland-Niles would give the Tricky Trees a bonafide threat on the right-hand side of the field.