Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is closing in on a loan move to Preston North End, The Northern Echo has reported

Preston North End are in the market for a new goalkeeper after deciding to release Connor Ripley and Mathew Hudson while Daniel Iversen’s second loan spell at Deepdale has come to a close.

As a result, it looks set to be a new look goalkeeping department at Deepdale for the new season.

Newcastle United shot-stopper Woodman has been linked with the Lilywhites and Football Insider reported on Friday morning that talks had begun over a possible deal between the two clubs.

Now, in a new report from The Northern Echo, it has been said that the former Swansea City and Bournemouth loan man is closing in on a move to Lancashire. The deal will be a season-long loan initially, though the option to make it permanent next summer will be included.

A smart move for Lowe and co

Given the level of performances Woodman has shown in his previous Championship stints, he could prove to be a great signing for Preston North End.

He was unable to make an impact with Bournemouth but his time with Swansea City is one that supporters look back on fondly.

At 25, the times has come for Woodman to play first-team football regularly and it seems unlikely that he will be getting that at Newcastle United despite being one of the more promising talents to emerge from their youth ranks in recent years.

However, their loss looks set to be Preston’s gain, with a move reportedly nearing.