Cardiff City have confirmed the release of eight first-team players while midfielder Joe Ralls has been offered a new deal with the Bluebirds.

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison will be leading a summer makeover in South Wales as he bids to shape the squad to his liking in his first summer transfer window in charge at the Cardiff City Stadium.

As a part of his revamp, it has now been confirmed that eight players have departed the club.

Portsmouth and Bristol City’s reported target Marlon Pack and Aden Flint, who has been linked with Derby County and Stoke City, are among the eight heading for pastures new this summer. Both Pack and Flint had already separately announced they’d be moving on, but the decision is now made official with Cardiff City’s announcement.

Leandro Bacuna, Ciaron Brown, Josh Murphy, Alex Smithies, Isaac Vassell and Will Vaulks also depart upon the expiry of their deals.

However, one man offered new terms is Joe Ralls. The midfielder has been a key performer for Cardiff City since making his way through the club’s youth ranks and it seems Morison is keen to extend the 28-year-old’s stay further.

A summer of change…

The several departures announced by the Bluebirds shows that Morison is serious about his full revamp of the squad.

It’s understandable too. The squad he inherited from Mick McCarthy was in dire need of freshening up and now, this summer presents him with the perfect chance to make the squad his own and lift Cardiff City back up the Championship table.

Though many are moving on, it will be hoped the talks with Ralls come to a positive conclusion and he remains with the club.