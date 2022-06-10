Bristol City’s Tyreeq Bakinson remains a transfer option to Ipswich Town this summer, as detailed in a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Bristol City loaned the midfielder to the Tractor Boys last season.

Bakinson, 23, was given the green light to join the East Anglian outfit on a temporary basis to get some game time under his belt.

He has now returned to his parent club but they are willing to let him leave in this transfer window.

Ipswich Town have decision to make

Ipswich Town have an important couple of months ahead as they prepare for Kieran McKenna’s first full campaign at the helm.

They have already been busy since the end of the past term and have brought in striker Freddie Ladapo and versatile midfielder Dom Ball.

More additions are expected to trickle through the entrance door at Portman Road and Bakinson remains an option for them as they look to bolster their ranks.

He made 17 appearances in all competitions for the League One club during the second-half of last season and chipped in with a couple of goals.

Bakinson could prove to be a useful addition for Ipswich Town if they decide to go back in for him as he is a decent age, has the potential to develop in the future and already knows the club and their current players.

He has been on the books at Bristol City since 2017 but doesn’t appear to be in Nigel Pearson’s plans.