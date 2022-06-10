Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on a deal to sign goalkeeper David Stockdale from Wycombe Wanderers, Yorkshire Live has reported.

Sheffield Wednesday are in the market for a new goalkeeper following the end of Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s loan stay with the club.

As it stands, Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith are the only senior ‘keepers on the books at Hillsborough, and Wildsmith’s deal will be expiring at the end of this month as it stands.

However, with the transfer window now open, it has been claimed the Owls are looking to swoop in for Wycombe Wanderers’ Stockdale.

Yorkshire Live has claimed that Sheffield Wednesday have the experienced shot-stopper lined up as the ideal replacement for the departing Peacock-Farrell and are in advanced talks over a deal to bring him to Hillsborough.

The 36-year-old’s deal with Wycombe Wanderers is up this summer and will be available on a free transfer as it stands.

Plenty of pedigree…

When it comes to experience in the Football League, there will be few still playing that can contest Stockdale’s pedigree.

The Leeds-born shot-stopper has played 249 Championship games and over 50 times in both League One and League Two, also making 39 appearances in the Premier League.

He remains a consistent performer too, playing a key role in Wycombe Wanderers’ run to the play-off finals this season. He helped keep 18 clean sheets in 46 league games for the Chairboys.

It remains to be seen if Sheffield Wednesday’s efforts to recruit Stockdale materialise into a deal, but fans will be encouraged to see moves being made this early into the summer transfer window.