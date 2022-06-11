Coventry City fans have nothing but high hopes going into the 2022/23 season as Mark Robins looks to build on a strong campaign last time around.

After a promising return to the Coventry Building Society arena last season, it will be hoped that the new campaign can see the Sky Blues kick on further and mount another push for the play-offs.

To do so though, they are going to need to strengthen in certain positions, with rumours already circulating that the club have agreed to sign attacking midfielder Kasey Palmer from fellow Championship club Bristol City. One of Coventry City’s biggest letdowns last season was the lack of goals from the midfield, with just 16 goals from their 60 in the league coming from midfield.

Sky Blues fans were crying out for some sort of creative midfielder, and it looks like they will be getting just that with Palmer.

Another position that Coventry City need to strengthen is left wing-back after Ian Maatsen’s loan spell expired and looks unlikely to be extended for the 2022/23 season. Although there have been no concrete links for the Sky Blues and a left wing-back, it has to be high up on the summer shopping list if the Midlands outfit want to progress this season.

Jake Clarke-Salter spent the 2021/22 season at the Coventry Building Society arena and managing duo Mark Robins and Adi Viveash will be looking to try and extend his stay for the near future. The 24-year-old is available on a free transfer this season after his contract expiry at Chelsea, with Coventry City already battling with other clubs for the defender’s signature this summer.

Going off what has been said above, here’s how Coventry City’s ideal starting XI could look at the start of the 2022/23 campaign: