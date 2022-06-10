Nottingham Forest have confirmed talks over a new deal with Lewis Grabban are ongoing, but Tobias Figueiredo, Gaetan Bong and Carl Jenkinson will all be leaving the club.

Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League will lead to a busy summer transfer window at the City Ground.

Steve Cooper will be determined to add some fresh faces to his ranks while keeping the core group that fired them to play-off glory. In turn, some will be heading for the exit door, and it has now been confirmed that three will be moving on this summer.

As confirmed in their retained list announcement, defenders Tobias Figueiredo, Gaetan Bong and Carl Jenkinson are all moving on to pastures new.

However, while the trio head elsewhere, talks are taking place to extend key striker Grabban’s stay at the City Ground.

The 34-year-old captain’s deal runs out this summer but with discussions taking place over a fresh contract, it will be hoped that a new agreement can be reached to keep Grabban on board for their Premier League return.

A busy summer ahead…

With the summer transfer window now officially open, Nottingham Forest will be keen to kick on with their recruitment drive early on to ensure new additions have ample time to settle in.

The departures of Figueiredo, Bong and Jenkinson leaves them down on three defenders, though admittedly, neither Bong or Jenkinson were ever really in Cooper’s plans.

Figueiredo played an important role in covering at centre-back in the latter stages of the campaign though, so another addition at the heart of defence wouldn’t go amiss this summer.