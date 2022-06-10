Peterborough United remain interested in signing Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson this summer, as detailed in a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Peterborough United are still keen on luring the youngster to London Road in preparation for next season.

Simpson saw his deal with the Tractor Boys extended by a further year last month.

However, he has told the League One side he wants to move on.

Peterborough United still keen

Peterborough United are gearing up for their return to the third tier and have a boss in Grant McCann who knows what he is doing at that level.

He guided Hull City to the title in 2020 and will be looking to do the same with the Posh in the next campaign.

Luring Simpson to the club would give him another option in attack and the fact he is 21-years-old means he has the potential to develop and get better in the future.

Peterborough United aren’t the only club to be linked with him over recent times though and there may well be competition for his signature. Barnsley have been mentioned in a report by TWTD, whilst the same source has also suggested Luton Town are admirers.

Simpson signed his first scholarship deal with Ipswich Town back in 2018 and has since played seven times for their first-team.

He had an impressive loan spell away last season at Swindon Town and fired a useful 11 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions before heading back to his parent club.