Hull City may let Callum Elder leave the club this summer, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Hull City could cut ties with the defender in the transfer window if the right offer comes his way.

Elder, 27, sees his contract at the MKM Stadium come to an end in the summer of 2023.

He saw the club exercise their 12-month option on his deal last month but his future is up in the air.

Hull City departure this summer?

The Australia international was actually linked with an exit last year following the club’s promotion from League One under former boss Grant McCann, with Football Insider reporting that Cardiff City, Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Preston North End were interested.

However, he ended up staying where he was and helped the Tigers stay up in the Championship last season.

Elder signed for the East Yorkshire club back in 2019 and has since made 106 appearances in all competitions.

He played 28 times in the last campaign but lost his place to highly-rated Brandon Fleming following Shota Arveladze’s arrival in late January.

Hull City also have youngsters Jake Leake and Matty Jacob who can play his position and will be back for pre-season, whilst last summer’s signing Randell Williams can also operate in his role if needed too.

Elder’s situation is hanging in the balance right now and he may well be allowed to depart if a deal can be struck with another side.