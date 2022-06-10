Stockport County are interested in Aberdeen midfielder Dean Campbell, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 09.06.22, 13:00).

Stockport County are keen on a potential loan move for the Scottish Premiership man.

Campbell, 21, has also been linked with fellow North West club Rochdale recently.

His current club have a big decision to make on what to do with him next season amid interest from the Football League.

Stockport County looking to bolster midfield?

Stockport County are preparing for life in League Two and may look to bolster their options in central midfield.

They are also looking to sign Hull City’s Andy Cannon on a permanent basis, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Campbell could be seen by the Hatters as someone to add more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park next term.

He has been on the books of Aberdeen for his whole career to date and rose up through the academy of the Scottish Premiership side.

The Scotland youth international was handed his first-team debut against Celtic back in 2017 and has since made 76 more appearances for them in all competitions to date, chipping in with a single goal and assist.

Campbell was shipped out on loan to Kilmarnock in February to get some more experience under his belt and he spent the second-half of the past campaign with Derek McInnes’ side to help them win promotion.

He is now back with his parent club but is wanted by Stockport County as well as Rochdale now.