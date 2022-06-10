Bristol City have made a really strong start to the summer transfer window, bringing in Mark Sykes and Kal Naismith so far.

And it looks like Bristol City have a third signing on the horizon, with the transfer window officially opening today.

BristolLive revealed this morning that the Robins are set to sign Kane Wilson ahead of his contract expiry at Forest Green Rovers, with personal terms said to have been agreed.

Wilson will give Nigel Pearson a really keen option at right-back, with the youngster having claimed 13 assists in League Two last season

Whilst Bristol City have been busy bringing players in, there’s still a handful of names who could be departing this summer – one being Antoine Semenyo.

The attacker has been linked with a move away following his impressive 2021/22 season, with reports earlier in the month suggesting that he was closing in on sealing his exit from Ashton Gate.

But trusted Robins reporter Gregor MacGregor played down those reports, tweeting:

Antoine Semenyo? Understand stories of an imminent transfer are wide of the mark. Nothing doing. Have a good weekend all. #BristolCity 👍 — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) June 3, 2022

Elsewhere, The Daily Mail (via Bristol Live) has claimed that Robins defender Tomas Kalas is a target of Stoke City’s, with reports this week backing the Potters to rival Bristol City for the signing of Reading’s Andy Rinomhota this summer.

Lastly, Bristol World say that Pearson will target a defensive midfielder this summer.

Bristol City have made a really strong start to the summer and it shows their intentions under Pearson. The club will do well to finish in the top half next season, but the aim of the game in the Championship is progression, and the Robins certainly look to making that this summer.