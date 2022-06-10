Huddersfield Town right-back Pipa has emerged as a transfer target for Greek giants Olympiacos, it has been reported.

Huddersfield Town are gearing up for another season of Championship football and Carlos Corberan will be determined to maintain the core group that earned a play-off spot while adding some fresh faces.

However, it has been reported by Greek news outlet to10.gr that right-back Pipa is drawing interest from elsewhere.

Greek giants Olympiacos are said to have identified the Spaniard as a potential target as they look to bring in a new right-back during the summer transfer window.

Pipa isn’t the only option on the shortlist either. The report states that Sheffield United man George Baldock, who was first linked with Olympiacos back in March, is also on the radar alongside Manchester City youngster Yan Couto and Atletico Madrid’s Kelven.

Pipa’s situation in Yorkshire

Injury limited Pipa’s game time last season, with Ollie Turton holding down the starting spot at right-back and Sorba Thomas also operating as a wing-back when a back-three was deployed.

The 24-year-old has now entered the final 12 months of his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium and it remains to be seen if his stay with the club will be extended.

He still has an important role to play though and keeping the competition between him and Turton will help bring the best out of both.

However, it remains to be seen if the Terriers’ resolve is tested this summer as Olympiacos list Pipa as a potential right-back option.