Swindon Town are considering Birmingham City coach Paul Harsley, reports Alex Crook.

Swindon Town are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Ben Garner after he left for League One side Charlton Athletic.

Harsley, 44, is a new name to have emerged on their radar.

TalkSPORT reporter Crook has revealed he is one of ‘several’ young coaches the Robins are weighing up (see tweet below):

Swindon Town managerial hunt

Swindon Town missed out on promotion from League Two last season after losing to eventual winners Port Vale in the play-offs.

They will be looking to mount another push for League One football again in the next campaign and need to ensure that they get their next managerial appointment right.

Harsley spent his playing days as a midfielder with the likes of Chesterfield, Northampton Town and Macclesfield Town in the lower leagues before hanging up his boots in 2012.

He started his coaching career with stints at Scunthorpe United, Birmingham City, Barnsley and Manchester City before moving back to St Andrew’s last year.

The Scunthorpe-born man has since become the Blues’ first-team coach under Lee Bowyer but is now being linked with a move away.

A move to Swindon Town would give him a chance to become a number one in the Football League and would be a good project for him.

It appears Harsley isn’t the only name in the frame for the Wiltshire club and they have a big decision to make on who to appoint.