Wigan Athletic defender Luke Robinson is attracting interest from elsewhere at the moment, reports Pete O’Rourke.

Wigan Athletic have recently offered the left-back a new one-year contract extension.

Robinson, 20, is yet to sign it though and is currently due to become a free agent at the end of the month.

Reporter O’Rourke has suggested clubs in Scotland want him (see tweet below):

A host of SPL clubs are chasing Wigan defender Luke Robinson on a free transfer. #wafc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) June 10, 2022

Wigan Athletic future up in the air

Robinson has a big decision to make regarding his future at the DW Stadium over the next couple of weeks.

He was linked with a move away in the January transfer window with Football Insider reporting that Bristol Rovers and Leyton Orient wanted him. However, he stayed put until the end of the last campaign.

The full-back is currently behind both Tom Pearce and Joe Bennett in the pecking order though ahead of next term and his chances of first-team football are slim in the Championship.

Robinson has been on the books of the Latics since 2018 having previously played for Wrexham as a youngster.

He was a regular for the North West club at various youth levels for a few years before breaking into the senior set-up in the 2020/21 season.

The Scotland youth international has made 31 appearances for Leam Richardson’s side in all competitions to date.

His future is up in the air right now though and the clock is ticking on his contract with clubs above the border keen to sign him.