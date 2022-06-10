Middlesbrough and Watford are keen on Aston Villa attacker Cameron Archer, reports Alex Crook.

The Championship pair are both interested in loaning the highly-rated Premier League man this summer.

Archer, 20, spent the second-half of last season on loan at Preston North End and was a hit with the Lilywhites.

TalkSPORT reporter Crook suggests he has now emerged on Boro and Watford’s radar as well as Scottish Premiership runners-up Rangers (see tweet below):

There is a lot of interest in #AVFC striker Cameron Archer including #RangersFC #Boro and #WatfordFC — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) June 10, 2022

Middlesbrough and Watford target identified

Middlesbrough have a vacancy to fill up top following Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun’s returns to their parent clubs at the end of the last season.

Chris Wilder’s side just missed out on the play-offs last term and will be looking to mount another promotion push.

Watford will also be hoping to be up there in the next campaign following their relegation from the Premier League.

Their new boss, Rob Edwards, will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad in this transfer window.

Archer would bolster both team’s respective attacking departments and Aston Villa have a big decision to make regarding his immediate future this summer.

He was given the green light to move to Deepdale in the last January window to get some more experience under his belt and went on to score seven goals in 20 games for the Lancashire outfit.

Another loan spell away would be beneficial to his development as opposed to sitting on Steven Gerrard’s bench and he isn’t short of suitors.