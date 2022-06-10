Huddersfield Town would have signed versatile attacker Danel Sinani if they had won promotion to the Premier League, the Norwich City man has revealed.

Norwich City sent Sinani to Huddersfield Town last summer, giving him the chance to play regular football away from Carrow Road.

That’s exactly what the 25-year-old got too, playing 47 times for the Terriers in the process. He featured in a range of roles for Carlos Corberan’s side, chipping in with seven goals and five assists as they got all the way to the Championship play-off final.

However, they were defeated by Nottingham Forest, succumbing them to another season of second-tier football and, in turn, dashing the hopes of signing Sinani permanently.

As quoted by the Eastern Daily Press, Sinani has revealed that Huddersfield Town were planning on signing him permanently if they won promotion to the Premier League. Here’s what he had to say:

“Huddersfield had clearly told me that if we went up they would activate the option to buy, but that if they did not, it would be difficult financially.

“Now I’ve had a season in the Championship and Norwich know how I work, but I have one year left on my contract and I don’t know if they’ll keep me.

“I will know more in a few weeks.”

Bidding to break through with the Canaries

Although the 41-time Luxembourg international is yet to make an appearance for Norwich City’s first-team, he could certainly be a player of value to Dean Smith next season.

He has proven his worth at Championship level with Huddersfield Town and his ability to play in multiple positions in midfield or attack would be important over the course of a gruelling season in the second-tier.

Sinani joined after thoroughly impressive in his home country with RFCU Luxembourg and F91 Dudelange, and he has warranted a shot at regular first-team action with Norwich City.