Sheffield United are interested in Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, as detailed in a report by i news.

Sheffield United are keen to land the experienced attacker this summer.

Gayle, 32, has slipped down the pecking order with his current club in the Premier League and most signs point towards a departure in this transfer window.

Middlesbrough are also in the frame to get him, as reported by the Daily Mail earlier this week.

Sheffield United target emerges

Sheffield United could see the Londoner as someone to bolster their options up top for next season.

The Blades missed out on promotion this past term after losing to eventual winners Nottingham Forest in the play-offs and have a big summer ahead now under Paul Heckingbottom as they look to mount another push for the Premier League.

Gayle is a proven goal scorer in the Championship and fired 23 league goals during his last campaign at this level when he was on loan at West Bromwich Albion a few years ago.

He has been on the books at Newcastle United since 2016 and has since made 122 appearances for the top flight outfit in all competitors, scoring 34 goals and assisting 11.

The attacker has also played for the likes of Dagenham and Redbridge, Peterborough United and Crystal Palace in the past.

Sheffield United have emerged as a potential new suitor for him now and could battle their former boss Chris Wilder and Middlesbrough for his signature over the next month or so.