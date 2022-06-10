Fresh from their play-off final disappointment, Huddersfield Town will head into the 2022/23 Championship season with hopes of another top-six finish.

Huddersfield Town finish in 3rd last season. The Terriers surprised everyone with their consistency and quality across the campaign, and hopes are high that Carlos Corberan can emulate that again next season.

But the Yorkshire club could be dealt a huge blow this summer with midfielder Lewis O’Brien looking set to leave.

He’s been linked with a Premier League move for over a year now and with Huddersfield condemned to another season in the Championship, it paves the way for the midfielder to head for the top flight without them.

Leeds United have been linked with O’Brien perhaps more so than any other side, but recent reports suggest that the Whites could now be turning their attention towards other targets.

Meanwhile, separate reports (Huddersfield Daily Examiner, via FootballLeagueWorld) are claiming that West Ham have joined the race to sign O’Brien this summer.

Elsewhere, Town confirmed the signing of Will Boyle earlier in the week, with the central defender joining on a two-year deal ahead of his Cheltenham Town contract expiry at the end of this month.

And lastly, reports are claiming that Huddersfield Town have agreed a deal to sign towering striker Kyle Hudlin from Solihull Moors, with the transfer window officially opening today.

There’s a lot for Huddersfield fans to be excited about ahead of next season. Whilst the heartbreak of Wembley rumbles on, fans have faith that Corberan can eventually steer the Terriers towards promotion.