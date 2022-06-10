Barnsley have made contact with Daniel Stendel about the possibility of returning to Oakwell, according to a report by Barnsley Chronicle.

The German boss has been under consideration by his former club as they continue their hunt for Poya Asbaghi’s permanent replacement.

Former Carlisle United boss Chris Beech is another name who the Tykes have looked at, claim the Barnsley Chronicle, whilst Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff has an interview.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Eric Ramsey are two others who have been linked.

Stendel back to Barnsley?

Barnsley are preparing for life back in League One and will be eyeing an immediate promotion next season.

Stendel is someone who knows what it takes to get out of that division after guiding the Yorkshire club to the Championship back in 2019.

He rocked up at Oakwell having previously managed Hannover 96 and was a hit during his time with the Tykes.

However, his side struggled in his second year at the club after their promotion and he was sacked.

Stendel has since gone on to manage Hearts and AS Nancy but is now available and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

Beech is another candidate on Barnsley’s radar and he has been out of the game since he was dismissed by Carlisle United in October last year.

The 47-year-old spent just under 12 months with the League Two club having previously been Keith Hill’s assistant at Rochdale. He spent his playing career as a midfielder with the likes of Blackpool, Hartlepool United and Huddersfield Town.