Bristol City are expected to target the signing of a new defensive midfielder this summer, a report from Bristol World has said.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson will be keen to bolster his ranks in a bid to lift the Robins back up the Championship table next season.

The summer transfer window is officially open as of today, so expect clubs’ recruitment drives to be kicked into gear from here on in preparation for the 2022/23 campaign.

Now, a report from Bristol World has detailed one key position that Pearson is keen to bolster at Bristol City this summer.

It is claimed that a new defensive midfielder is expected to come through the doors at Ashton Gate during the transfer window.

Current options in the middle of the park…

Bristol World’s report reiterates that Tyreeq Bakinson is expected to head for the exit door this summer, so that puts the Robins down on one defensive midfield option.

Han-Noah Massengo, Matty James, Joe Williams and Andy King remain on the books, though the latter mentioned King is out of contract. Bristol City are keen to extend his stay, however.

Both Williams and King are valuable options but they have also struggled with injury problems, so bringing in another option in defensive midfield could be a wise move for Pearson and co this summer.

Bristol City fans will be encouraged by the summer business already done at Ashton Gate this summer, and it will be hoped the signing of a new defensive-minded midfielder can continue their strong transfer window to date.