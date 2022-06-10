Ipswich Town are not interested in a move for Luton Town striker Danny Hylton, according to a report by TWTD.

Ipswich Town are not pursuing a move to sign the Championship man this summer.

Hylton, 33, has been linked with the Tractor Boys along with fellow League One pair Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth in a report by Football Insider.

He is out of contract at the end of the month and is currently due to become a free agent.

No Ipswich Town move

The fact Kieran McKenna’s side appear to be out of the race to land the forward could open the door for the other linked clubs to swoop in.

Charlton Athletic have a couple of strong options up top already in Jayden Stockley and Chuks Aneke but could see Hylton as someone to give them something different in attacking areas.

Portsmouth have a vacancy to fill in his position with George Hirst returning to his parent club Leicester City following the expiration of his loan deal.

Hylton is an experienced player in the Football League and you can see why clubs could potentially be interested in snapping him up on a free transfer.

He has made over 500 appearances in his career to date and has scored 150 goals.

The former Aldershot Town and Oxford United man has been on the books at Luton Town for the past six seasons and has helped the Hatters rise from League Two to the second tier during his time at Kenilworth Road.