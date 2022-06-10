Stockport County are keen to sign Andy Cannon from Hull City on a permanent basis, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Stockport County want to snap up the midfielder following their promotion from the National League.

Cannon, 26, is due to return to pre-season with the Tigers.

He still has a year left on his contract at the MKM Stadium but Hull Live claim it is ‘likely’ he will be leaving the Championship club this summer.

Stockport County want him back

Stockport County are preparing for life back in League Two after 11 years in non-league and made their first signing yesterday by luring striker Kyle Wootton in from Notts County.

They swooped to land Cannon back in March on a loan deal until the end of the last season and he went on to help them get over the line and promoted.

Bringing him back to Edgeley Park would be a shrewd bit of business by Dave Challinor’s side and he would inject some more quality into their midfield ranks.

The former Rochdale and Portsmouth man would also provide the Hatters with more experience in their ranks as he has played over 200 games so far in his career.

Hull City brought him in last year under former boss Grant McCann and he has since played 11 times for the East Yorkshire outfit in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.

He has fallen out-of-favour Shota Arveladze joined in January and he is now wanted back by Stockport County.