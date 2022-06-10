Sheffield Wednesday reporter Dom Howson has said he is ‘not overly confident’ about the Owls’ chances of keeping out of contract midfielder Massimo Luongo this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Luongo has contended with injury issues during his Hillsborough stay, but there’s no doubt that he is one of League One’s standout operators in the middle of the park.

He played a key role alongside Barry Bannan and George Byers when fit last season. However, uncertainty surrounds his summer situation.

The Australian is out of contract this summer and is yet to commit to the Owls.

Now, a fresh update has emerged from Yorkshire Live’s Sheffield Wednesday reporter Howson.

Speaking in a fan Q&A, Howson admitted that he is ‘not overly confident’ that Luongo will stay at Hillsborough, going on to state that there ‘was some talk’ of a possible return to his native Australia as he weighs up the next big decision in his career.

An unwanted dilemma

Darren Moore will have plenty on his plate this summer as he looks to bolster his ranks ready for another League One promotion fight.

If Luongo is to move from Sheffield Wednesday when his contract expires, it will be a seriously tough task to find a player at the same level as the former QPR and Swindon Town midfielder. His well-rounded game and tenacity in the middle of the park puts him a cut above League One level, so finding a replacement won’t be easy.

With Howson’s confidence of an agreement with Luongo dwindling, it remains to be seen just whose shirt the 29-year-old is donning come the start of the new season.