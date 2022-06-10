Preston North End have ‘opened talks’ to sign Newcastle United shot-stopper Freddie Woodman, reports Football Insider.

Woodman, 25, has slowly fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle United.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with Bournemouth but failed to make an appearance for the Cherries, who were said to be keen on another deal for the Englishman this summer.

But Preston North End have been linked with Woodman, with manager Ryan Lowe low on goalkeepers.

And now, Football Insider say that Preston have opened talks with Newcastle over a deal for Woodman, revealing that the Lilywhites are hoping to seal a loan deal for the goalkeeper, with a view to a permanent deal.

Woodman has impressed in the Championship with Swansea City in the past. He spent both the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons on loan with the Welsh club, racking up 81 league appearances and helping the Swans claim play-off finishes in both.

The Newcastle United man won the league’s Golden Glove award in his second season at Swansea.

Ryan Lowe’s Preston revolution…

Lowe steered Preston to a 13th place finish last season. It was a commendable effort given that Preston were battling relegation at the start of the season, and Lowe quickly got to work on clearing out his squad at the end of the season.

Preston are letting a number of players leave at the end of this month. It’ll give Lowe space to bring in some new blood and a goalkeeper is certainly a must, and Woodman would certainly be a coup.

He’s a proven Championship goalkeeper and at 25 years old he’s still young for a goalkeeper.

Preston might have to pay a fair bit to bring him in but Newcastle have plenty of other options in goal – if Lowe can make Woodman his first summer signing then it will be a great start to the transfer window.