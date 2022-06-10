Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed that his side have ‘got offers in for players’, with the summer transfer window officially opening today.

Millwall claimed an impressive 9th place finish in the Championship last season. Rowett in his third season in charge came close once again to securing a spot in the top-six, but once again missed out.

Fans will go into the 2022/23 season with the same kind of optimism as before and pray that this is the season that Millwall and Rowett can finally claim a place in the top-six.

For that to happen though, Millwall will need to make some new signings this summer.

But speaking to London News Online, Rowett has revealed that Millwall have already put in some offers for players, saying:

“Myself and Alex have been working incredibly hard to get some deals done and lined up. We have got offers in for players that we are permanently interested in and players on loan.

“We’ve met plenty of players over the summer, both on Zoom and face to face. What you’ll see now hopefully is some of those deals coming to fruition.”

The Lions had been linked with a handful of players ahead of this summer’s transfer window. Dan Ballard has been linked with a return to The Den after his impressive loan spell last season, with Rowett open to a permanent deal for the Arsenal man.

And earlier this week, Millwall were linked with West Ham left-back Emmanuel Longelo.

On the right track…

Millwall under Rowett have gone about their business well. They’re not throwing loads of cash at trying to buy promotion, but instead, the club are building something more long-lasting.

Rowett has made great progress in charge of Millwall and this summer, expect him to make some more shrewd signings that help Millwall progress even more – with names like Jed Wallace potentially leaving, progress may be stunted, but the Lions are certainly on the right track.